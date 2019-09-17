SEAL Team Showrunner Steps Down After Internal CBS Investigation

RELATED STORIES SEAL Team Hits Serbia in First Season 3 Photos — Plus, [Spoiler] Has a New Job

SEAL Team is losing a member behind the scenes: Showrunner John Glenn is exiting the CBS drama ahead of the upcoming Season 3 after producer CBS TV Studios conducted an investigation into claims made against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Glenn’s overall deal with the production company has also been terminated. The claims investigated were not of a sexual nature, according to sources.

Glenn responded to the news with a statement: “I am proud of the work we did — and greatly enjoyed having the chance to contribute to its creative and commercial success. During my time as showrunner, I was pleased to be able to hire, develop and support numerous producers, writers and crew members who shared our passion for trying to make the series all it could be. While producing a show like SEAL Team is hard work, I also believed strongly in listening to any concerns that were brought my way and making important concessions for our staff’s professional needs and personal lives. I look forward to my next steps professionally.” (Glenn’s attorney disputes the findings reached by the investigation.)

Prior to taking over showrunner duties on SEAL Team in Season 2, Glenn served as an executive producer on NBC’s Allegiance. SEAL Team executive producer Spencer Hudnut will now serve as interim showrunner on Season 3, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c on CBS.