ABC News' Cokie Roberts Dead at 75

ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts died on Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, She was 75.

Roberts recently alluded to her health with a statement following an August appearance on This Week, saying, “Over the summer, I have had some health issues which required treatment that caused weight loss. I am doing fine. I very much appreciate the kind comments I have received and expect to be, as I have been, working away in the days and months to come, covering what promises to be a fascinating election. I am grateful to everyone who has been in touch and sent their well wishes. Thanks for caring.”

Hailing his colleague as “a true pioneer for women in journalism,” ABC News president James Goldston said in a statement, “Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed. Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs and dubbed “Cokie” by her brother Thomas during childhood, Roberts started her career at the Washington, D.C. TV station WRC-TV, where she hosted a public affairs program. In 1978 she joined NPR, and then moved to ABC News 10 years later.

Roberts is survived by her husband of 53 years/fellow journalist Steven Roberts, children Lee and Rebecca, and six grandchildren.