The Blacklist Trailer: Will Red Survive His Encounter With Katarina Rostova?

Has Raymond Reddington finally met his match?

It would certainly seem so, judging by a new trailer for The Blacklist‘s seventh season, which teases more of Red’s unpleasant reunion with Katarina Rostova.

“I don’t like this, Raymond,” Katarina tells an incapacitated Red, even as one of her associates inserts an IV into his neck and begins draining blood from him. “I can assure you that before we’re finished, you’re going to tell me everything I want to know.” Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

Series creator Jon Bokenkamp previously teased that Katarina is a very big threat in Season 7, describing her as “the most formidable Big Bad” the show has ever introduced.

“The fact that Katarina knows probably more than anybody about Raymond Reddington — or this man who has become Raymond Reddington — arms her with some incredibly unique ammunition,” he continued. “She’s menacing and powerful and in charge in a way that is sort of weirdly terrifying.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Dembe informs Liz that Red has been kidnapped by someone — and it doesn’t take long for Liz to figure out who’s behind the abduction.

The Blacklist returns on Friday, Oct. 4 at 8/7c on NBC. Watch the Season 7 trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!