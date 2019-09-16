TVLine Items: Taylor Swift on The Voice, UnREAL Vet Gets Shameless and More

The Voice is welcoming back a “Lover”: Taylor Swift will return to the NBC competition show as a mega mentor during Season 17.

In the below video announcement, judges Blake Shelton and John Legend contemplate who the mega mentor is — “I heard it’s supposed to be one of the most successful people in music,” Legend says — before Swift exits her trailer to the sounds of her hit song “Me!”

The Voice returns Monday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c; Swift’s episodes are slated to air in late October.

We promise that you’ll never find another Mega Mentor like her. See you soon @taylorswift13. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/9Lta3qEYoV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 16, 2019

* Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) will recur during Season 10 of Shameless as a sophisticated woman whose assumptions about Debbie send the Gallagher daughter into an existential crisis after the two meet in a hotel bar, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amy Brenneman (Private Practice) has joined the cast of FX’s The Old Man pilot, playing Zoe, a divorcee who rents out a room to Jeff Bridges’ titular Dan Chase, unaware that he is on the run. She joins a cast that also includes Emmy winner John Lithgow.

* The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for two more seasons, which will keep the daytime talker on the air through 2022.

* Stage Fright, the first Netflix comedy special from Jenny Slate (Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers), will drop on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The special will combine Slate’s stand-up with footage from her childhood and interviews with her family members.

* John Mulaney (Big Mouth) will guest-star on the Apple TV+ comedy Dickinson as writer Henry David Thoreau. The series debuts Friday, Nov. 1.

* Facebook Watch has released a trailer for Sorry For Your Loss Season 2, premiering with three episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET:

