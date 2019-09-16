Stumptown Is This Fall's Most Anticipated New Show — TVLine Poll

RELATED STORIES Fall TV 2019: New Shows to Watch/Skip

TVLine readers have spoken, and the new destination you’re most excited to visit this fall is Stumptown.

In our annual Fall TV Popularity poll (which closed voting on Sept. 15), the ABC freshman came out on top with 19 percent of the vote, followed by CBS’ Evil (13 percent) and, in a veritable three-way tie, The CW’s Nancy Drew and Batwoman, and Fox’s Prodigal Son.

Debuting Wednesday, Sept 25 at 10/9c and based on graphic novels of the same name, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) as a badass Army vet with a messy personal life and an in-flux work situation. Jake Johnson (New Girl), Michael Ealy (I’m gonna go with Sleeper Cell), Camryn Manheim (The Practice), Tantoo Cardinal (Godless), Adrian Martinez (The Blacklist: Redemption) and newcomer Cole Sibus co-star.

Among freshman comedies, CBS’ Carol’s Second Act (starring two-time Emmy winner Patricia Heaton) led the pack with 27 percent of TVLine reader votes — though far fewer actual votes than Stumptown. It was followed very closely by CBS’ The Unicorn, and then NBC’s Perfect Harmony.

(Last year, Manifest led TVLine’s drama poll, followed by The Rookie and A Million Little Things — all eventually renewed! — while on the comedy side, CBS’ ill-fated Murphy Brown revival garnered the highest percentage of votes, with Single Parents and The Neighborhood placing second and third, respectively.)

