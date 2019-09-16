Daybreak Trailer: Netflix Teen Comedy Is a Post-Apocalyptic Ferris Bueller (Complete With Matthew Broderick)

It’s the end of the world as we know it in Netflix’s Daybreak, and 17-year-old Josh Wheeler feels… pretty chill, actually. The post-apocalyptic comedy dropped its first teaser trailer on Monday, giving us our first look at Brian Ralph’s comic book series in action.

Daybreak is described as a “genre-bending series” set in Glendale, Calif., which is now “populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast. Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, Daybreak is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.”

Josh (Supernatural‘s Colin Ford) serves as the audience’s fourth wall-breaking guide through this strange new world, where he and his motley crew — including a tween pyromaniac (Revenge‘s Alyvia Alyn Lind) and a bully-turned-samurai (Atlanta‘s Austin Crute) — will face whatever Mad Max-style dangers come their way.

The cast of Daybreak — which was recently chosen by TVLine as a new fall show worth checking out — also includes Krysta Rodriguez (Smash), Sophie Simnett (Disney Channel’s The Lodge), Cody Kearsley (Riverdale), Gregory Kasyan (Bosch), Jeante Godlock and Matthew Broderick (no credits needed).

Daybreak‘s first season hits Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 24. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you RSVP to the apocalypse?