Vikings' Alexander Ludwig to Join Stephen Amell in Starz's Heels

Alexander Ludwig is climbing into the ring with Stephen Amell and Starz: The Vikings star is set to play Amell’s brother in the upcoming wrestling drama Heels.

Ludwig will co-star as Ace, the younger brother of Amell’s character Jack Spade. Ace is a star pro wrestler in the ring, but “things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons,” per the official description. “He’s brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him.”

Set in small-town Georgia, Heels centers on brothers Ace and Jack, who run a local wrestling promotion together and battle over their late dad’s legacy. “In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel,” the official synopsis says. “But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.” The eight-episode drama is written by Michael Waldron (Community), with Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse) serving as showrunner.

Ludwig currently stars as Norse warrior Bjorn on History’s Vikings, which is about to enter its sixth and final season. His big-screen roles include The Hunger Games, Lone Survivor and the upcoming sequel Bad Boys for Life.

Do Ludwig and Amell look like brothers to you? Sound off on the casting in a comment below.