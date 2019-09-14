Ratings: Reef Break Steady in Demo, Up in Audience With Friday Finale

RELATED STORIES Poppy Montgomery Answers Our Reef Break Burning Questions!

ABC’s Reef Break wrapped its freshman run on Friday night — pushed back a day by the Democratic Debate — with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, up in audience versus its penultimate episode while steady in the demo.

Reef Break Season 1 averaged fewer than 2 million weekly total viewers along with a 0.31 demo rating, ranking last on both counts among ABC’s summertime fare. It has not fared as well as either of ABC’s one-and-done scripted offerings from last summer, Take Two (which averaged 2.7 mil/0.42) or The Last Defense (2.1 mil/0.43).

Filmed in Queensland, Australia and starring Aussie Poppy Montgomery, Reef Break was originally developed for France’s M6 channel, but ABC liked what it saw and co-produced the series to launch Stateside this summer.

Surveying its renewal prospects given the so-so ratings, Montgomery told TVLine that due to preemptions and such, it has been “hard to get a real read on what the numbers were.” She also said the show has been produced “very ‘efficiently’ when it comes to the price,” which could work in its favor. Another possible needle-mover, she said, may be how the sun-splashed series performs en Francais: “Once it airs in France, we’ll get a real sense of what it looks like.”

(Editor’s note: I can find no information on when that French premiere may be.)

Elsewhere on Friday, NBC’s Dateline led the night in the demo (with a 0.6), while CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun delivered the largest total audience (4.2 million). Over on The CW, the Madden videogame thing did 430K/0.1, while Peak Red Bulling or whatever it’s called premiered to 250K/0.1