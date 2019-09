Creative Arts Emmys 2019: The Complete List of Winners From Night 1

RELATED STORIES Emmys Binge Guide: 14 Nominees You Can Catch Up on Before the Big Night

The Primetime Emmys don’t air until Sunday, Sept. 22, but the Television Academy is whetting our appetites by way of the Creative Arts awards.

Recognizing remarkable creative and technical achievements in television, the Creative Arts Emmys are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The full presentation will then air Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c on FXX.

Saturday’s ceremony included awards for variety special, animated program, documentaries and more. Scroll down for a complete list of winners, which will be updated as recipients are announced.

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Life Below Zero (Nat Geo)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Free Solo (Nat Geo)

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Rent (Fox)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Free Solo (Nat Geo)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Free Solo (Nat Geo)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Queer Eye (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy (Fox)

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Simpsons (Fox)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Free Solo (Nat Geo)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye (Netflix)



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)



OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

Our Planet (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

RBG (CNN), The Sentence (HBO) (tie)

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Hannah Gadsby, Nanette (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA WITHIN AN UNSCRIPTED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

TVLine will provide a complete list of Night 2 winners on Sunday, Sept. 15. Which Night 1 victories are you most excited about?