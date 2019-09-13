The Ranch Premiere Recap: Are Colt and Abby Doomed? Plus, Who OD'd?

Colt Bennett’s luck goes from bad to worse in The Ranch‘s Part 7 premiere.

When we last left the Iron River Ranch, Abby was devastated that Colt lied to her about the sale of the Bennett Brothers’ herd. She decided that she’d had enough, and told Colt that they should separate.

We pick back up a week later, and Abby has taken Peyton to stay with her parents. It’s a bit of a schlep to her new teaching gig, so Colt offers to let them stay in the hunting cabin. She mulls it over, but ultimately decides against it. Instead, she gets her own apartment, which deeply hurts Colt. In response to the news, Colt goes out and gets wasted, then shows up at Chuck and Janice’s house in the middle of the night. He tries to instigate a fight with Chuck, but his father-in-law takes pity on him and drives him home.

In addition to his family falling apart, the future of the Bennett Brothers’ Ranch looks bleak. Dale and new assistant Heather stop by to check and see if any of Colt’s heifers are pregnant, only to discover that the bull he bought is unable to inseminate the herd. Rather than turn to Beau, Colt reaches out to Lisa Neumann for help. He asks to buy one of her bulls, but he can’t afford to pay her until the spring. She refuses to lend the independent rancher a hand, then one day later finds that one of her bulls has wandered onto Cole’s property. She threatens to get the authorities involved, but Colt swears he didn’t steal it. The following night, he goes to talk it over with Beau, who reveals that he “accidentally” left the gate open that separates Iron River from the Bennett Brothers’ Ranch. “I don’t know how my bull got over there, but I’m glad my son caught a break,” he says.

Meanwhile, cousin Luke runs off to Vegas with Rooster’s ex Mary and gets hitched. After a celebratory trip to the gun range, the drug-addled bride takes a few too many pills. Luke gets out of the shower to find that his wife has suffered an overdose.

Last but not least is Mr. Peterson (recurring guest star Kurtwood Smith), who returns from Thailand and catches up with Colt. Everyone assumed the sickly rancher had succumb to brain cancer, but a recent trip to the oncologist revealed that he’s in remission.

What’d you think of The Ranch‘s first episode back? Grade it via the following poll.