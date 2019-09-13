Supernatural Trailer: Sam and Dean Face Familiar Foes in Final Season

“You and me versus every soul in hell? I like those odds,” Dean tells Sam atop the trailer for Supernatural‘s 15th and (sniff) final season. And, honestly, so do we.

The CW drama’s final outing — which kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c with an episode titled “Back and to the Future” — forces the Winchester boys to re-battle the ghouls and goblins (and everything in between) that they’ve already sent to hell, making this a worthy encore for longtime fans of the series.

Of course, it’s still anyone’s guess how the brothers’ adventures will end in 2020. “I always said I wanted them both to die,” Jared Padalecki revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. “I always said, ‘[Like] Butch and Sundance,’ and people would yell at me and throw stuff.”

As he later explained, “I think that was my way of saying I want them to achieve peace. I feel like Sam and Dean find some version of peace. Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Supernatural’s last hurrah, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which familiar enemies are you hoping to see again? And how should the Winchesters’ story end?