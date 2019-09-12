Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Biden, Warren and Sanders in Round 3

One night. Three hours. Ten candidates.

ABC News on Thursday plays host to the third Democratic primary debate, live from Texas Southern University in Houston. The debate will be broadcast on ABC and Univision — but you can also stream it here on TVLine, beginning at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT/5 pm PT.

The third matchup is rather significant: It marks the first time that leading candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will appear together, having previously been divvied up over two-night debates.

In order to qualify for Round 3, candidates had until Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11:59 pm to meet the requirements set forth by the Democratic National Committee: 130,000 individual donors, and at least two-percent support in at least four qualifying polls.

The 10 candidates that qualified will appear on stage in the following order (from left to right):

* Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

* Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

* Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

* Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

* Joe Biden, former vice president

* Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

* Kamala Harris, California senator

* Andrew Yang, former tech exec

* Beto O’Rourke, former Texas representative

* Julian Castro, former HUD secretary

Debate No. 3 will be moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis, and Univision’s Jorge Ramos. Press PLAY on the live-stream above, then drop a comment with your reactions.