TVLine Items: My Little Pony Series Finale, All American Mom and More

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic is coming to an end after nine seasons: The show’s 90-minute series finale will air Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on Discovery Family Channel.

Additionally, the behind-the-scenes special “A Decade of Pony” will premiere Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 pm.

In the series ender, “a villainous alliance unleashes their unified might on Equestria, and it’s up to the Mane Six to save the kingdom,” per the official synopsis. “Then, years later in the future, Princess Twilight is visited by a student with a friendship problem. As she attempts to solve it, she looks back on the times she and the Mane Six spent together.”

* Dina Meyer (Beverly Hills, 90210) will recur in All American‘s second season as Asher’s mom, Gwen Adams, TVLine has exclusively learned. First appearing in Episode 4, Gwen is described as a sophisticated woman with a complicated past who wants to come back into Asher’s life after a mysterious year-long absence.

* Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) has joined the HBO Max comedy pilot Delilah, playing a widower who has to deal with a funeral, his bickering grown children and the arrival of a young woman who claims to be his daughter, our sister site Variety reports.

* Ken Watanabe (Inception, Batman Begins) will star alongside Ansel Elgort in HBO Max’s drama Tokyo Vice, per Variety. Watanabe plays Hiroto Katagiri, a detective in Tokyo’s police department who acts as a mentor to Elgort’s American journalist Jake Adelstein.

* IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly two-hour program, IMPACT!, is moving to AXS TV following the league’s Oct. 20 “Bound for Glory” PPV event.

* YouTube has released a trailer for Impulse Season 2, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 16:

