Looking for Alaska Trailer: Hulu Drama Brings Angst, Tragedy and O.C. Tunes

Teen angst is in the air in the first full trailer for Hulu’s upcoming limited series Looking for Alaska.

Adapted by Josh Schwartz (The O.C., Gossip Girl) from the John Green novel of the same name, the show follows “teenager Miles ‘Pudge’ Halter (Charlie Plummer) as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life,” per the official synopsis. “He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.”

Also of note: Like the book, the show is set in 2005, and as such, will feature songs from around that time, like the ones heard in the trailer. (Yes, that’s a moody cover of The Bravery’s “Honest Mistake,” which was featured on The O.C.)

“We worked really hard to make sure pretty much all the music that’s in the show is from that year,” Schwartz said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “I got to pull out some of my O.C. playlists that I had back in the day, music that never made it on the show. It was like revisiting with old friends. And we also got contemporary artists to cover music from that era as well.”

All eight episodes of Looking for Alaska will debut on Friday, Oct. 18. Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts!