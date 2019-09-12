Democratic Debate No. 3: Who's the New Frontrunner to Beat Trump?

RELATED STORIES MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Retracts Report on Trump Loans

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Retracts Report on Trump Loans The Politician Trailer: Elections Get Ugly in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut

ABC News on Thursday night hosted the third Democratic primary debate, live from Texas Southern University in Houston . Who emerged from the three-hour back-and-forth as the current frontrunner to go up against Trump?

The 10 candidates that qualified (by having 130,000+ individual donors and at least two-percent support in at least four qualifying polls) were, appearing on screen left to right, Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota senator), Cory Booker (New Jersey senator), Pete Buttigieg (mayor of South Bend, Ind.), Bernie Sanders (Vermont senator), Joe Biden (former vice president), Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts senator), Kamala Harris (California senator), Andrew Yang (former tech exec), Beto O’Rourke (former Texas representative) and Julian Castro (former HUD secretary).

Coming out of the first, two-night debate in late June, Harris led our poll that asked, “Who has the best chance to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020?,” followed by Warren, Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders. After the second round of debates at the end of July, Yang came out on top, followed by Warren, Biden, Sanders and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Who from the current “Top 10” delivered the best ideas on Thursday night, and delivered them well? All whilst fending off occasional attacks, merited and not, from rivals on stage? In the new poll below, choose up to two candidates that have the best chance to defeat Trump, and then hit the comments to discuss your choices.

The fourth Democratic debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 and possibly Oct. 16, at a yet-to-be-announced site in Ohio (but hopefully not my mom’s house in Chillicothe; she’s having the floors done).