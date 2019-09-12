black-ish to Host Girlfriends Reunion

RELATED STORIES black-ish Spinoff mixed-ish Centered on Young Bow Ordered to Series at ABC

black-ish Spinoff mixed-ish Centered on Young Bow Ordered to Series at ABC black-ish Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting together with some of her old Girlfriends: Ross’ co-stars from the UPN/CW sitcom will join her in an October episode of black-ish.

Ross confirmed the news on Twitter with a video that features her and Girlfriends castmates Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks and touts the “epic TV reunion” as “a must-see episode.”

In the episode, set to air Oct. 8, Ross’ Bow takes daughter Diane to meet the women in her feminist group, and brings along three of her girlfriends to join the group as well in a bid to make it more inclusive.

“We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006,” Ross tells Entertainment Weekly about her Girlfriends co-stars. “Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun. These are women I grew up with and love deeply, and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles.”

Ross starred alongside Jones, White and Brooks on Girlfriends, which debuted on UPN in 2000 and moved to The CW in 2006, wrapping up an eight-season run in 2008.

Are you down for a reunion with the Girlfriends gang? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.