TVLine Items: Sheldon Hires Coach, Roswell Adds an Amell and More

Craig T. Nelson is back to coaching: The Parenthood and Coach vet will recur during Season 3 of Young Sheldon in a very familiar role, our sister site Deadline reports.

Nelson will play little league baseball coach Dale Ballard, who butts heads with George Sr. about Missy wanting to join the team.

The actor makes his debut in Episode 6; the new season of Young Sheldon premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on CBS.

* John Wesley Shipp will return for the Arrowverse’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, TVInsider.com reports. It is not yet clear which character Shipp will portray.

* Cassandra Jean Amell (the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover) will recur during Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico as Louise, an alien seeking refuge in 1947 Roswell, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) will play Selena’s father in Netflix’s upcoming series about the Mexican-American pop star, per Deadline. Additionally, Gabriel Chavarria (The Purge) has been cast as Selena’s brother A.B.

* John C. Reilly (Chicago) will play L.A. Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO’s untitled drama pilot about the NBA team’s 1980s “Showtime” era, per The Hollywood Reporter. Reilly replaces Michael Shannon, who exited due to creative reasons.

