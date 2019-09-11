Riverdale Trailer: 'Varchie' Is Back, Betty's in Peril… and Where's Jughead?

RELATED STORIES Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Riverdale, Million Little Things, SVU, Succession, The Conners, HTGAWM, TWD and More

Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Riverdale, Million Little Things, SVU, Succession, The Conners, HTGAWM, TWD and More Riverdale Photos: Molly Ringwald Comforts Archie in Luke Perry Tribute

Riverdale is gearing up for senior year… and one former couple looks like they might be reuniting in time for prom.

The CW just released a trailer for Season 4 — which you can watch above — and in it, we see exes Archie and Veronica cuddled up and rolling around together in bed. (They hadn’t completely rekindled things in last season’s finale, but it looks like “Varchie” is very much a thing again this year.) The gang also faces the daunting prospect of splitting up once they graduate: “In just nine months, life as we know it will be over,” Veronica says during a cozy night with Archie, Betty and Jughead.

Her words might be more ominous than she thinks, though: We see the whole town of Riverdale out looking for a missing Jughead — remember, he was conspicuously absent from that flash-forward in the Season 3 finale — and we also see Betty getting knocked out cold by the butt of someone’s rifle. Plus, we catch glimpses of a fresh crime scene, Veronica performing burlesque at the speakeasy… and what seems to be Jughead buried alive?

Push PLAY above to get your first look at Riverdale Season 4 — premiering Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c — and then hit the comments below and tell us which storylines you’re most excited to see.