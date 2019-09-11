Game of Thrones Alum Richard Dormer, 5 More Join Cast of BBC America's Discworld Adaptation The Watch

RELATED STORIES BBC America to Adapt Discworld Novels With 'Punk Rock Thriller' The Watch

BBC America to Adapt Discworld Novels With 'Punk Rock Thriller' The Watch Game of Thrones Creators Sign Massive Development Deal With Netflix

Richard Dormer is leaping right back into the fantasy fray: The Game of Thrones veteran will lead the cast of BBC America’s Discworld adaptation The Watch, TVLine has learned.

Based on Sir Terry Pratchett’s beloved fantasy novels, The Watch is set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalized, and centers on a band of misfit cops trying to save their city from total anarchy. (The eight-episode series begins filming later this month.) Dormer will star as Sam Vimes, captain of The Watch, who’s been “disempowered by a broken society that’s reduced his department’s jurisdiction to almost nothing.”

“I’m so thrilled to be part of this brilliant madness and mayhem!” Dormer said in a statement. “I was immediately drawn to the multitude of layers to Sam Vimes, and I find the dynamic between him and his band of disenfranchised comrades very compelling.”

Joining Dormer in the cast are Jo Eaton-Kent (The Romanoffs) as non-binary forensics expert Constable Cheery, Adam Hugill (Pennyworth) as idealistic young recruit Constable Carrot, Marama Corlette (Blood Drive) as the mysterious Corporal Angua, Lara Rossi (Robin Hood) as vigilante Lady Sybil Ramkin and Sam Adewunmi (The Missing) as the vengeance-seeking Carcer Dun.

Dormer is best known as vaunted swordsman Beric Dondarrion on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which wrapped up an eight-season run earlier this year. His other recent TV credits include Fortitude and The Musketeers.