Home & Family Host and AMC Alum Cameron Mathison Shares Kidney Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment Plan

Cameron Mathison has been diagnosed with kidney cancer and will undergo surgery this Thursday to remove a tumor, he announced on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, which he co-hosts.

“About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer,” the All My Children alum later elaborated on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with Vanessa, his wife if 17 years, and their children Lucas and Leila.

“The good news” is that perhaps as credit to his “healthy lifestyle and diet,” Mathison reported that the cancer had not spread to anywhere else in his body, despite the kidney tumor appearing to be about 10 years in the making. “I am extremely lucky that we found it early,” he said.

With surgery scheduled for Sept. 12, Mathison is “hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with.”