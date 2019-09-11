Home & Family Host and AMC Alum Cameron Mathison Shares Kidney Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment Plan

Cameron Mathison has been diagnosed with kidney cancer and will undergo surgery this Thursday to remove a tumor, he announced on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, which he co-hosts.
“About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer,” the All My Children alum later elaborated on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with Vanessa, his wife if 17 years, and their children Lucas and Leila.
“The good news” is that perhaps as credit to his “healthy lifestyle and diet,” Mathison reported that the cancer had not spread to anywhere else in his body, despite the kidney tumor appearing to be about 10 years in the making. “I am extremely lucky that we found it early,” he said.
With surgery scheduled for Sept. 12, Mathison is “hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with.”
I have a health situation that I want to share with you all🙏🏼 There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help. About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer. The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs🙏🏼 They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years🙏🏼. I am extremely lucky that we found it early. Thank you to my longtime friend and urologist @jon_giddens who has helped me tremendously through this process. Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support… as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET❤️ My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST) 🙏🏼 I announced this on @homeandfamilytv yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well. Feeling very grateful and optimistic!! 💪🏼🙏🏼❤️ #thankyou yes