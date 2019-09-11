America's Got Talent Reveals the 10 Acts Going to the Season 14 Finale

With the Season 14 finale less than one week away, America’s Got Talent locked in the last five finalists on Wednesday, sending six others packing in the process.

The 11 acts that performed on Tuesday — acrobatic group V.Unbeatable, magician Dom Chambers, singer Luke Islam, dog act Lukas & Falco, singer/guitarist Chris Klafford, the Detroit Youth Choir, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, opera singer Emanne Beasha, stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller and vocal group Voices of Service — returned to the AGT stage on Wednesday to learn their respective fates.

It was also revealed at the top of the hour that Alex Dowis, Emmane Beasha and Ryan Niemiller were the three acts eligible for this week’s Dunkin’ Save.

ACTS ELIMINATED: Dom Chambers, Chris Klafford, Luke Islam, Lukas & Falco, Marcin Patrzalek and Alex Dowis

ACTS SENT THROUGH: V.Unbeatable, Voices of Service, the Detroit Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller (Dunkin’ Save!) and Emanne Beasha (Judges’ Save!)

They join previously announced finalists Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, Light Balance Kids and Ndlovu Youth Choir. (For a closer look at all of this season’s finalists, click here.)

In addition to Queen Latifah joining the panel as a guest judge on Tuesday, this week’s episodes of America’s Got Talent also witnessed the returns of Tokio Myers (Britain’s Got Talent Season 11 and AGT: The Champions) and Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT Season 10).

Which finalists will you be rooting for next week? And which of tonight’s eliminations did America get wrong? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.