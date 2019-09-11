9-1-1 Spinoff Adds Liv Tyler as Witty Sparring Partner for Rob Lowe

RELATED STORIES The Resident: David Alan Grier to Recur in Season 3 as Dr. Austin's [Spoiler]

Liv Tyler is making tracks for Texas. The Leftovers alumna will star opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s 9-1-1: Lonestar, a spinoff of the popular procedural, our sister site Deadline reports.

Tyler’s character, chief paramedic Michelle Blake, is described as “equal parts compassionate and ruthless” with a bad-girl wit that comes in handy when she’s sparring with Lowe’s character, a firefighter named Owen who relocates to Austin from New York. And Michelle has an interesting backstory of her own: She’s desperate to figure out what happened to her younger sister Iris, who meant missing two years ago. Per Michelle’s official description, “she’ll stop at nothing to discover the truth — even if it means burning her own life down.”

In addition to her stint on The Leftovers, Tyler’s small-screen credits include roles on Hulu’s Harlots and the BBC miniseries Gunpowder.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox, said when the spinoff was first announced. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory — literally and figuratively — and we’e thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

