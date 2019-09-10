Ratings: Grand Hotel Flat With Finale

RELATED STORIES Grand Hotel Finale Reveals What Really Happened to Sky, Plus 4 Other Twists

ABC’s Grand Hotel checked out on Monday night with 2.17 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating (per football-adjusted Nielsen finals), ending Season 1 with an audience low while steady in the demo.

Through its penultimate episode, Grand Hotel was averaging just under 2.8 million total weekly viewers and a hair over a 0.5 demo rating, ranking ninth among all ABC summertime programs (but besting Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., What Would You Do?, something called Family Food Fight and Reef Break).

Opening ABC’s night, Bachelor in Paradise (4.4 mil/1.2) was down two tenths week-to-week but still topped Monday in both measures.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (4.6 mil/0.8) and Dateline (3.8 mil/0.6) were each down a tenth.

Elsewhere:

FOX | So You Think You Can Dance (1.93 mil/0.4) was steady heading into next week’s finale.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.14 mil/0.2) ticked down from its last fresh episode, while Whose Line Is It Anyway? (930K/0.2) was steady.

CBS | Lip Synch to the Rescue delivered 3.5 mil and a 0.6, while a Fall Preview special did 3.1 mil/0.4.

