TVLine Items: Mulroney Hunts Hanna, Ming-Na Is Awkwafina's Aunt and More

Dermot Mulroney (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Homecoming) is now leading the hunt for Hanna in Amazon Prime’s action-drama.

Mulroney has joined the Season 2 cast as John Carmichael, a former mentor of Mireille Enos’ Marissa who takes over at the sinister UTRAX organization that has been hunting the series’ titular teen.

Other Season 2 additions, per our sister site Deadline, include Anthony Welsh (Pure), Severine Howell-Meri (Casualty), Cherrelle Skeete (Doctors) and Gianna Kiehl.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* TVLine has learned that Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Disney+’s upcoming The Mandalorian) will guest-star on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as Sandra, Nora’s bohemian, earthy and spiritual aunt who comes for a visit.

* NBC has renewed its unscripted songwriting series Songland for a second season.

* David E. Kelley and Lost director Jack Bender are developing Stephen King’s just-released novel, The Institute, as a limited series, our sister site Variety reports.

* Melissa George (Alias) will recur in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix musical drama The Eddy, playing a sophisticated New Yorker who visits her ex-husband (Andre Holland) and daughter (Amandla Stenberg) in Paris, Deadline reports.

* Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who) has been cast in the BBC One/Netflix drama The Serpent as Marie-Andrée Leclerc, a frequent accomplice of Charles Sobrhaj (The Looming Tower‘s Tahar Rahim), one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century.

* Starz’s Dublin Murders, adapted from Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad novels, will premiere Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?