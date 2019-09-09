Blake Griffin Takes NSFW Shots at Caitlyn Jenner in First Clip From Comedy Central's Alec Baldwin Roast

RELATED STORIES Awkwafina's Comedy Central Sitcom Gets Title and Premiere Date

If this whole “basketball” thing doesn’t pan out for Blake Griffin, the Pistons power forward might want to consider a career in stand-up comedy. The NBA star has (almost) the entire dais laughing in the first clip from Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin, which the network released on Monday.

“Caitlyn [Jenner] completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d–k,” Griffin says from the podium, eliciting big laughs from the former Olympian.

Baldwin also claps along in amusement, though he’s considerably less amused by Jenner’s next joke, which calls to mind the infamous 2007 voicemail Baldwin left for his then-11-year-old daughter Ireland, in which he called her a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Of course, Griffin — who previously offered a taste of his comedic chops with a memorable guest spot on Broad City — isn’t the only celebrity taking shots at the roast. Other speakers include Sean Hayes, Robert De Niro, Joel McHale, Chris Redd, Jeff Ross, Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea and Adam Carolla. (If you’re wondering where all of Baldwin’s 30 Rock co-stars are, your guess is as good as ours.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the Baldwin roast — which premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.