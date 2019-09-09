Survivor Reveals Season 39 Cast, 'Island of the Idols' Twist — Boston Rob and Sandra Diaz-Twine Return

CBS’ Survivor has revealed the cast for Season 39 of the long-running reality-TV competition — as well as announced how series vets “Boston Rob” Mariana and Sandra Diaz-Twine fit in.
Premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c, Season 39 brings back “legendary winners” Boston Rob and Sandra — who together have plated more than 200 days of Survivor — as mentors to a group of 20 new castaways. As such, Boston Rob and Sandra will serve as the “idols” in this season’s “Island of the Idols” twist, in that some castaways will be afforded the opportunity to visit the Island of the Idols to learn skills and strategy. Each castaway who visits the “island” must then decide if they should put their knowledge to the test for a chance at a possible advantage in the game… or risk losing something very important in the process.
“It’s a Survivor boot camp where each week, players will be instructed on a different facet of the game and then have a chance to test what they’ve learned for a shot at an advantage,” explains executive producer and host Jeff Probst.
Learn more about “Island of the Idols” in this video, then read on for cast list:
The castaways for Season 39 include:
Ronnie Bardah (35)
Hometown: Brockton, Mass.
Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.
Occupation: Pro Poker Player
Elizabeth Beisel (26)
Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.
Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.
Occupation: Olympic Medalist
Missy Byrd (24)
Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.
Occupation: Air Force Veteran
Dean Kowalski (28)
Hometown: Westfield, N. J.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech Sales
Tom Laidlaw (60)
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Occupation: Former NHL Player
Aaron Meredith (36)
Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Gym Owner
Vince Moua (27)
Hometown: Merced, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Admissions Counselor
Karishma Patel (37)
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Houston
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
Elaine Stott (41)
Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.
Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.
Occupation: Factory Worker
Chelsea Walker (26)
Hometown: Marlton, N.J.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Digital Content Creator
Lauren Beck (28)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif. and Rochester Hills, Mich.
Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.
Occupation: Nanny
Molly Byman (27)
Hometown: Boston
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Law Student
Janet Carbin (59)
Hometown: Neptune, N.J.
Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.
Occupation: Chief Lifeguard
Kellee Kim (29)
Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: MBA Student
Jason Linden (32)
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
Jack Nichting (23)
Hometown: Newport News, Va.
Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.
Occupation: Graduate Student
Noura Salman (36)
Hometown: London, UK / Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: North Potomac, Md.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Tommy Sheehan (26)
Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.
Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.
Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher
Jamal Shipman (33)
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: College Administrator
Dan Spilo (48)
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Talent Manager