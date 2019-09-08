The Good Place Premiere Sneak Peek: A New Arrival… and a Baby Elephant?!

RELATED STORIES Good Place Season 4 Photos: Eleanor's All Business… But Where's Chidi?

The Good Place is welcoming a newcomer to the neighborhood — and we’re not talking about the baby elephant made of pure light. (Stick with us: It’ll all make sense in a minute.)

NBC just released a promo video for the Emmy-nominated comedy’s final season, and tucked inside that promo is a brief sneak peek at the Season 4 premiere (which airs Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c). In the new footage, we see an authoritative Eleanor showing an old lady named Linda around the Good Place neighborhood, summoning Janet and telling the new arrival, “If you want anything at all, Janet can bring it to you.” To demonstrate, Eleanor requests “a baby elephant made of pure light that tells you true secrets about the universe,” and Janet quickly complies. (“Shirley Temple killed JFK,” the elephant chirps.)

We don’t know yet if Linda has any personal connection to Eleanor or Jason; you’ll recall from the Season 3 finale that the first two new arrivals to the neighborhood were connected to Tahani (gossip-monger John) and Chidi (his ex Simone). But we do know Eleanor will be moving into a new role — and a new wardrobe — posing as the neighborhood’s architect, while also nursing a broken heart after Chidi’s memory of their romance was completely wiped.

Press PLAY above for a first look at The Good Place‘s final season — the new footage starts at the 0:28 mark — and then hit the comments to share your predictions about how Linda fits in.