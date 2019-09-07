New York Comic Con: Watchmen Debut, Angel Reunion and More TV Events

TV fans attending New York Comic Con this fall will get to enjoy several treats, most notably a screening of HBO’s highly anticipated Watchmen adaptation.

Other highlights slated for the con, taking placing Oct. 3-6, include an Angel cast reunion and an Outlander panel, as well as first looks at the upcoming seasons of Castle Rock and Marvel’s Runaways. Three NYCC-friendly CW shows will also be in attendance: Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico and Batwoman.

Here, we’ve compiled the dates, times and locations of all the major TV-related events. We’ll be updating this post as more panels are announced, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often.

TBA

Angel Reunion | Stars Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Amy Acker (Fred/Illyria), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), J. August Richards (Gunn) and James Marsters (Spike).

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

5:30 pm Big Mouth (Netflix) | Nick Kroll and cast, along with executive producers. (Javits Center Main Stage)

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

10:30 am SpongeBob Appreciation Day! (Nickelodeon) | A table read of a fan-favorite episode, featuring voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. (Hammerstein Ballroom)

2:30 pm Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon) | Stars Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Rafael Casal, plus writer/executive producer BenDavid Grabinski and executive producer Matt Kaplan. (Hammerstein Ballroom)

3:45 pm Watchmen Exclusive Pilot Screening and Q&A (HBO) | Panelists TBA. (Javits Center Main Stage 1D)

4:15 pm All Elite Wrestling (TNT) | Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens), Nyla Rose and Jungle Boy (Jack Perry). (Javits Center Room 1A10)

5:30 pm Marvel’s Runaways: Season 3 World Premiere Screening and Panel (Hulu) | Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television, along with the cast and executive producers. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

6:15 pm Impractical Jokers (truTV) | Stars Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. Plus, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) introduces the new TBS game show The Misery Index. (Javits Center Main Stage)

6:45 pm Daybreak Exclusive World Premiere (Netflix) | Stars Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan, plus executive producers Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson. (Javits Center Room 1A06)

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

12 pm Snowpiercer: Panel and Exclusive Sneak Peek (TBS) | Stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and showrunner Graeme Manson. (Hammerstein Ballroom)

2 pm Lost in Space (Netflix) | Panelists TBA. (Javits Center Main Stage)

3 pm Tacoma FD (truTV) | Stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison. (Javits Center Room 1A21)

3:30 pm Castle Rock Season 2 World Premiere Screening and Q&A (Hulu) | Stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Elsie Fisher, along with showrunner Dustin Thomason. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

4:30 pm Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) | Bee teases next year’s biggest blockbuster yet: “Election 2020.” (Javits Center Room 1A10)

5:30 pm Outlander (Starz) | Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan LaCroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry, plus author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. (Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden)

7 pm Reprisal World Premiere Screening and Panel (Hulu) | Panelists TBA. (Javits Center Room 1A10)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

10:30 am Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A (The CW) | Stars Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich, plus executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

11:35 am Manifest Special Video Presentation and Q&A (NBC) | Series cast and executive producer Jeff Rake. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

12:10 pm Roswell, New Mexico Special Video Presentation and Q&A (The CW) | Stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Tyler Blackburn, along with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie, Chris Hollier and Julie Plec. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

1:05 pm Harley Quinn Screening (DC Universe) | An early look at the upcoming adult animated action-comedy series, featuring Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

1:35 pm Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A (The CW) | Cast and producers TBA. (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden)

* Panelists subject to change.