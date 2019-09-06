New Amsterdam Season 2 Video Reveals Post-Crash Footage of Helen

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

The mystery of Dr. Helen Sharpe’s whereabouts and condition on New Amsterdam has been somewhat solved.

After finding herself involved in a horrific ambulance crash alongside Lauren, Max, his wife Georgia and their newborn daughter, Helen was MIA immediately following the accident in the Season 1 finale. But the above first look at Season 2 reveals that the doc did survive the incident — for now. Judging by her screams of anguish, Helen is suffering from some pretty serious injuries, so there’s no telling what kind of medical complications she will face in the episode.

Elsewhere in the preview, Lauren and Georgia appear to be in even worse shape than Helen, and someone codes as a distraught and bloody Max looks on.

The season opener picks up three months after last May’s finale, with “the aftermath of the accident,” showrunner David Schulner told TVLine during our Fall TV Preview Q&A. “And then we’re going to go back in time and see the see the accident play out in real time from when the finale left off.”

New Amsterdam Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c on NBC.

