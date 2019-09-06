Limetown: Jessica Biel Investigates a Vanishing Act in Chilling First Trailer

RELATED STORIES Sorry for Your Loss Season 2 Gets Premiere Date

Life is anything but a dream in the first trailer for Facebook Watch’s Limetown, which finds Jessica Biel driven mad by an unprecedented phenomenon.

Based on the fictional podcast of the same name, Limetown follows American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock (played by Biel) as she “unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of more than 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee,” according the official logline. Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci co-stars as Lia’s uncle Emile, who is among the missing.

Rounding out the cast are Marlee Matlin (Quantico), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Beasley (Everwood), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Louis Ferriera (Stargate Universe), Janet Kidder (Arrow) and Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King).

Limetown marks Biel’s first starring role since her acclaimed work in Season 1 of the USA Network anthology The Sinner, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

In addition to Limetown, Facebook Watch’s fall slate includes Season 2 of Sorry for Your Loss (premiering Tuesday, Oct. 1).

Limetown will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3 pm ET; subsequent episodes will drop on a weekly basis. Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.