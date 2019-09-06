Darren Criss to Star in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Series Hollywood

RELATED STORIES Ewan McGregor to Play Iconic Designer Halston in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series

Darren Criss is reuniting with Ryan Murphy: The Glee and American Crime Story alum has signed on to star in Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Criss first announced the news himself with an Instagram post on Friday, revealing that the series will be a period piece “covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood” and will debut in May 2020 on the streamer. His exact role is still under wraps, but he will serve as an executive producer on the project.

First breaking out as teen singer Blaine on Murphy’s Fox series Glee, Criss went on to play serial killer Andrew Cunanan in Murphy’s FX anthology The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, earning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role. Criss also appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel and as the Music Meister on Supergirl and The Flash.

Hollywood — which will “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed,” according to Murphy — will also star Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor. Netflix handed it a series order back in May.

