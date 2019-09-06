Project Runway Finalist, Fashion Designer Chris March Dead at 56

Celebrity fashion designer Chris March, who memorably competed in Season 4 of Project Runway, has died at the age of 56.

March reportedly died of a heart attack, according to our sister site Variety. He suffered a serious fall in 2017 that led to an extensive hospitalization, with him being placed in a medically induced coma at one point.

The designer was a finalist on the fourth season of Bravo’s fashion competition Project Runway, finishing fourth behind eventual winner Christian Siriano. March was a fan favorite, though, and returned to compete in Season 4 of Project Runway All Stars, where he finished 12th.

March also got his own short-lived Bravo reality series, Mad Fashion, which aired in 2011. He was seen on camera as a friend of Sonja Morgan’s on the network’s Real Housewives of New York City as well.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen memorialized March in an Instagram post on Friday, saying that March “designed for everyone from Beyoncé, Gaga, Madonna, Meryl, Prince and many legendary downtown drag queens (And Sonja Morgan!). He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight.” The post was accompanied by a post of March and Cohen together on the latter’s talk show Watch What Happens Live.