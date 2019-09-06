Catherine the Great: Helen Mirren Is a Mighty, Man-Eating Monarch in HBO Limited Series — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Westworld Season 3 Episode Count Revealed (Hint: It's the Shortest Yet)

Helen Mirren is willing to share her bed — but not her throne — in HBO’s upcoming limited series about one of history’s most revelatory rulers. The network on Friday released the first full-length trailer for Catherine the Great, which finds the Academy Award-winning actress stepping into the role of the strong, seductive empress.

Per HBO, the four-part drama — which premieres Monday, Oct. 21 at 10/9c — is “set against the politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of Russian empress Catherine the Great who wielded supreme power throughout Russia for nearly half of the 18th century.”

The limited series’ cast also includes Jason Clarke (The Chicago Code) as Catherine’s lover Grigory Potemkin, Gina McKee (The Rook) as Countess Praskovya Bruce, Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Nikita Ivanovich Panin, Joseph Quinn (Les Miserables) as Tsarevich Pavel, Richard Roxburgh (Rake) as Grigory Orlov, Kevin McNally (TURN: Washington’s Spies) as Alexei Orlov, Thomas Doherty (Legacies) as Pyotr Zavadovsky, Sam Palladio (Nashville) as Alexander Vasilchikov, Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as The Fool, Paul Ritter (Chernobyl) as Alexander Suvorov and Paul Kaye (Thrones) as Yemelyan Pugachev.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended look at Catherine the Great, then drop a comment with your initial thoughts below: Will you be tuning in?