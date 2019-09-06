TVLine Items: James Purefoy Joins Witches, Arrow Return and More

A Discovery of Witches is becoming a family affair: James Purefoy (The Following) has joined the Season 2 cast as the stepfather of Matthew Goode’s character.

Purefoy’s Philippe De Clermont is also the founder of the Congregation and commander of the Knights of Lazarus. Other cast additions include Steven Cree (Outlander) as vampire Gallowglass De Clermont, Sheila Hancock (Delicious, EastEnders) as elder witch Goody Alsop and Paul Rhys (Borgia) as Andrew Hubbard, the vampire ruler of all creatures in London in 1590.

In Season 2, Matthew (Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) are transported to Elizabethan England, “where they are hiding in time from the Congregation,” per the official synopsis. While there, “they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.” (Check out a first-look photo here.)

A Discovery of Witches Season 1 made its debut stateside on the streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder, and was later simulcast on AMC and BBC America. The series was picked up for Seasons 2 and 3 by British broadcaster Sky, Sundance Now and Shudder.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Byron Mann will reprise his Arrow role as Oliver’s mentor Yao Fei during the eighth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Riverdale has tapped Mishel Prada (Vida) to recur during Season 4 as Hermosa, a private investigator from Miami who arrives in town in classic femme fatale fashion, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The four-episode special Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! will debut Friday, Nov. 1 on Netflix.

* Filmmaker Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, I Am the Night) has signed a three-year deal with Netflix to create, develop and produce new series.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?