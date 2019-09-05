TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Return Date & Trailer, Wife Swap Renewed and More

Jack Ryan‘s new adventure will kick off in less than two months, when the Amazon Prime series returns for Season 2 on Friday, Nov. 1.

In the upcoming episodes, “after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) heads down to South America to investigate,” per the official synopsis. “As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.”

Press PLAY above to watch an action-packed new trailer.

Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets? Well…

* Wife Swap has been renewed for a 20-episode Season 2 at Paramount Network. The reality revival debuted in April after a lengthy original run on ABC.

* The Resident Season 3 has added the following actors to its cast in recurring roles, per Deadline: Major Crimes‘ Kearran Giovanni (as fitness teacher Andrea), Marvel’s Daredevil‘s Geoffrey Cantor (as Grayson’s father Zip), Major Crimes‘ Michael Paul Chan (as Austin’s adoptive father Yee) and Insatiable‘s Erinn Westbrook (as Mina’s adventurous friend Adaku).

* Dynasty has tapped Ken Kirby (Good Trouble) to recur during Season 3 as Evan, the older brother of Trixie (Jessi Goei), Deadline reports.

* Oscar winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation) will star opposite Janelle Monáe in Season 2 of Amazon Prime’s Homecoming, playing an eccentric botanist who is more comfortable in his greenhouse than in his company’s boardroom, per Deadline.

* Season 3 of Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us — covering Power Rangers, wrestling, My Little Pony and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — will release on Friday, Nov. 15.

* The Paley Center for Media’s upcoming New York exhibit, “A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL’s 100th Season” (opening Sept. 14), will feature the first-ever public screenings of the only known recording of Super Bowl I (between the Packers and Chiefs). For details, click here.

