Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Apple Schoolteacher Drama Mr. Corman

The little kid from 3rd Rock From the Sun is coming back to TV — or, more precisely, Apple TV+. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has signed on to star in Mr. Corman, a drama series in the works for the streamer, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Gordon-Levitt will play an elementary school teacher who’s “grappling with adulthood in Los Angeles.” The actor will also write the project and serve as an executive producer.

After kicking off his career as a child actor on TV shows like 3rd Rock and Roseanne, Gordon-Levitt moved to the big screen, starring in films such as 500 Days of Summer and Inception. He did recently return to TV as the host as Pivot’s variety series HitRecord on TV and as the voice of Iosif Baciu on Amazon’s Comrade Detective.

Mr. Corman joins a growing list of original series headed for Apple’s streaming platform — expected to launch in November — that includes the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show and the Joel Kinnaman-led space drama For All Mankind. (Check out the gallery on the right for Apple TV+’s full programming slate.)

Is a new JGL series worth taking a bite out of Apple? Hit the comments to share your take on the news.