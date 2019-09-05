13 Reasons Why Adds Gary Sinise as Series Regular Ahead of Final Season

RELATED STORIES 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Premiere Drops First Clues About Bryce's Killer

13 Reasons Why Season 3 Premiere Drops First Clues About Bryce's Killer 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Finale Recap: Did You Predict Those Killer Twists? And Was Justice Really Served?

Veteran actor Gary Sinise is being brought in to help facilitate the healing process during the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why.

The CSI: NY alum will appear in the series-regular role of Dr. Robert Ellman, “a compassionate, incisive, no-nonsense adolescent and family therapist who works to help Clay Jensen battle anxiety, depression and grief,” according to Deadline. “Formidable, intense and deeply humane, Ellman is steadfast in guiding Clay to accept the help he needs so desperately” and to “come to terms with the trauma in his past.”

13 Reasons Why‘s final season was announced in August, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The third season picked up eight months after the events of Season 2 and unraveled the mystery of Bryce Walker’s murder.

The farewell run, which is currently in production and expected to premiere in 2020, is poised to feature the core cast’s graduation from Liberty High.

In addition to his nine-season run as CSI: NY detective Mac Taylor, Sinise starred as Agent Jack Garrett on the short-lived Criminal Minds spinoff Beyond Borders, which lasted just two seasons. On the film side, he is best known for his roles as Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor) and Ken Mattingly in Apollo 13.

Are you looking forward to Sinise’s stint on 13 Reasons Why?