Kevin James to Headline NASCAR Comedy Series The Crew at Netflix

Kevin can wait to get back on television — but he’s not gonna!

Onetime CBS sitcom ‘King’ Kevin James is headed to Netflix via a starring role in The Crew, a multi-cam comedy set in the world of NASCAR, TVLine has learned.

James, who serves as an EP on the project, will play the crew chief working in a NASCAR garage. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James’ character finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens), Todd Garner (Tag) and NASCAR’s Matt Summers and Tim Clark.

James returns to the multi-cam sitcom fold one year after CBS pulled the plug on his family comedy Kevin Can Wait, which ran for two seasons. He is, of course, best known for his near-decade stint as Doug Heffernan on CBS’ The King of Queens.