Fall TV Spectacular: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 35+ Returning Favorites!

The days might be getting shorter, and the weather a bit cooler, but there’s only one sign of fall’s arrival that we really care about: The new TV season is here!

New seasons of your favorite shows are just around the corner, and before the deluge hits on Sept. 23, our staff has compiled a comprehensive overview of dozens of returning series, jam-packed with exclusive scoop and photos you can’t find anywhere else. Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

In the attached gallery, you’ll find answers to such burning fall TV questions as: Which NBC drama will deliver a “very ambitious and unusual” season premiere? How will Dynasty introduce its new new Cristal? Which Grey’s Anatomy alum will not pop up on Season 16? How long will NCIS‘ Ziva be around? Will Riverdale spend more time at school? And which Conners character has a “very troubled” arc awaiting them?

We’ve also got scoop on six final seasons, including upcoming swan songs for Arrow, Empire, The Good Place, How to Get Away With Murder, Madam Secretary and Supernatural.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to bask in all the spoilers, then drop a comment and tell us which piece of intel intrigues (or worries!) you the most.