America's Got Talent Reveals First 5 Finalists After Live Eliminations

As the grand finale of Season 14 inches ever closer, Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent said goodbye to six deserving acts, sending five more through to the finals.

The 11 acts that performed on Tuesday — the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ansley Burns, the Messoudi Brothers, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Greg Morton, Kodi Lee, Jackie Fabulous, Robert Finley, Eric Chien, Light Balance Kids and Benicio Bryant — returned to the AGT stage on Wednesday to learn their fates. Ready, set, results:

ACTS SENT THROUGH: Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, Light Balance Kids and Ndlovu Youth Choir

ACTS ELIMINATED: Ansley Burns, Messoudi Brothers, Greg Morton, Jackie Fabulous, Eric Chien and Robert Finley

To lighten the mood, AGT also welcomed back a pair of familiar faces: Season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer and Season 12 finalist Preacher Lawson.

Next Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c) will give the remaining semifinalists one last chance to earn America’s votes and make it to the finals. Those hopeful acts include: Alex Dowis, Chris Klafford, the Detroit Youth Choir, Dom Chambers, Emanne Beasha, Luke Islam, Marcin Patrzalek, Ryan Niemiller, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

Which of these finalists will you be rooting for in the next round? And which of the eliminations above did America get totally wrong? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Season 14 finalists below.