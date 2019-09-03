Watchmen Finally Gets Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Damon Lindelof (Respectfully) Says 'F—k You' to Watchmen Author Alan Moore

Damon Lindelof (Respectfully) Says 'F—k You' to Watchmen Author Alan Moore Joss Whedon's HBO Drama The Nevers Casts 6

HBO at long last has revealed the precise date that it will release the Watchmen.

Having previously teased a general October premiere date, the premium cabler has now locked in on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9/8c.

Based on the iconic graphic novel co-created with Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons, HBO’s Watchmen adaptation is “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws.” The limited series, executive-produced by The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof, promises to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

The cast of the highly anticipated series includes Jean Smart (as Agent Blake), Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias), Don Johnson, Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard and Tom Mison… plus Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon. (Most of the actors’ roles haven’t been announced, adding to the mystery surrounding the project.)

A first look released during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con (embedded above) offered a deeper look at the lives of the vigilante do-gooders. The footage indicated that after a coordinated attack on a municipal police department, cops have taken to covering their faces to protect their identities.