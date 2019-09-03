Riverdale Photos: Molly Ringwald Comforts Archie in Luke Perry Tribute

Who does a teenage boy need most when he loses his dad? His mom, of course.

Riverdale‘s Season 4 premiere — airing Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c — will serve as a tribute to late cast member Luke Perry and his character Fred Andrews, and the first photos from the premiere confirm that Molly Ringwald returns as Archie’s mom Mary, who’s been living in another city for the past three seasons and popping in occasionally to check in on her son. Mary and Archie share a tender hug in one photo… which has us guessing that Mary (and Ringwald) will play a bigger role in Season 4, now that Fred is gone.

The other new photos show Archie and his pals — Veronica, Jughead, Betty and more — gathered at some sort of outdoor event, sitting in the grass and staring up at the sky. Maybe they’re taking part in some sort of memorial service for Fred? The premiere is “very much a standalone episode,” Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells TVLine, with Perry’s old Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty joining the show in a mystery guest role.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — for a sneak peek at Riverdale‘s emotional season premiere, and then hit the comments and tell us what you’re hoping to see in the show’s Luke Perry tribute.