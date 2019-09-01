Steven Universe Creator Looks to the Future: 'The Movie Is Not the End'

After more than 150 episodes, Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe: The Movie (Monday, 6/5c) thrusts the titular boy wonder and his gem-infused pals into their darkest adventure yet. But will it also be their last?

Not so, series creator Rebecca Sugar tells TVLine, promising that “the movie is not the end. There is more. That’s all I can say at the moment, but there will be more, and everything that happened up to this point will continue to matter in true Steven Universe fashion.”

And don’t feel bad if your memory of “everything that happened” is a little fuzzy at this point. The two-hour musical movie kicks off with a beautifully animated explainer, reminding you of exactly what you need to remember in order to appreciate the battle that our heroes are about to face.

“My hope is that if you were going in without any knowledge of the show, it would be a crash course, but if you went in as a fan of the show, it would be just a celebration of all of the things we’ve gone through together — that it would have a little extra weight,” Sugar explains.

Set several years after the events of Season 4, the movie reintroduces Steven to the audience as a 16-year-old boy, complete with a grown-up new look — including, for the very first time, a neck!

“We’d sort of set up [how Steven would look as a teenager] in previous episodes, particularly ‘Steven’s Birthday’ when he wills himself into a slightly older form,” Sugar recalls. “But we were all really excited to give him a neck, because it was always sort of a puzzle to figure out how his head connected to his body. I knew that I wanted to give him a cool jacket, because [Steven’s voice actor] Zach Callison has all these spectacular jackets in real life.”

