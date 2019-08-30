TVLine Items: iZombie Vet to Haunting, His Dark Materials Voice Cast and More

iZombie alum Rahul Kohli is moving to a scary new residence: The actor has joined the cast of Netflix’s horror anthology series The Haunting of Bly Manor, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, Kohli will play a small-town guy with a worldly mindset, who returns to the country to take care of his ailing mother.

Additionally, creator Mike Flanagan announced on Twitter that Catherine Parker (Hill House‘s Poppy Hill) will return for the Bly Manor installment.

* HBO has announced the actors voicing His Dark Materials‘ animal characters (aka daemons): Cristela Alonzo (Cristela) will portray Hester, an arctic hare that travels with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby. Helen McCrory (the Harry Potter films) will voice Stelmaria, Lord Asriel’s snow leopard daemon. David Suchet (Agatha Christie’s Poirot) will be Kaisa, a gyrfalcon who is paired with Serafina Pekkala. Kit Connor (Rocketman) will voice Pantalaimon, Lyra’s shapeshifting daemon. And relative newcomer Joe Tandberg will portray armored polar bear Iorek Byrnison.

* Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) will recur in CBS’ new legal drama All Rise as a private defense lawyer who finds herself drawn to Wilson Bethel’s DA character, per Deadline.

* How To Get Away With Murder has tapped Emmy nominee Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) to guest-star in an undisclosed role during the sixth and final season, TVInsider.com reports.

* Disney+’s upcoming Love, Simon series has cast Rachel Naomi Hilson (This Is Us) as Mia, the whip-smart friend of main character Victor (Michael Cimino), per Deadline. She replaces Johnny Sequoyah, who was previously set to play the role.

