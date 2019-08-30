Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

A mix of industry veterans and fresh faces will battle it out at this year’s Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie… but which one deserves to hear their name called on TV’s biggest night?

Stellan Skarsgard, up for his role in HBO’s Chernobyl, does have a family connection working in his favor: His son Alexander won this award two years ago for Big Little Lies. After previous nods in this category for Bessie and The Night Of, Michael K. Williams is back for the third time for his work as absentee dad Bobby McCray in Netflix’s When They See Us. Plus, his co-star John Leguizamo earned his second straight nomination for playing Raymond Santana, Sr., following a nod for Paramount Network’s Waco last year.

They’re joined by three relative newcomers all enjoying their first career Emmy recognition. Ben Whishaw scored a nod for playing spurned lover Norman Josiffe in Amazon’s political import A Very English Scandal, and Paul Dano is in the running as well as Escape at Dannemora‘s conflicted fugitive David Sweat. Rounding out the field is teen actor Asante Blackk, for his heartbreaking work as When They See Us‘ juvenile defendant Kevin Richardson.

So should the Emmy go to a seasoned actor or an up-and-comer? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick. To see all of our previous Emmy polls and cast your votes, click here. Polls will close on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 pm ET.