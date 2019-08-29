NCIS Season 17 Trailer: Ziva's Return Triggers All Kinds of Reactions

RELATED STORIES NCIS: Cote de Pablo's Return as Ziva Will Last Longer Than We Thought

“Ziva David is freakin’ alive?!”

That is the understandable reaction of but one NCIS agent in the thrilling, action-packed trailer for Season 17 of TV’s most watched drama (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 24 on CBS).

In the minute-plus video above, we get a snippet more of the season-ending conversation between Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the suddenly resurfaced Ziva (Cote de Pablo) before the bullets start a-flying. It turns out that someone named Sahar (played by The Exorcist‘s Mouzam Makkar) wants Ziva dead (again!), and now she’s after Gibbs as well.

The rest of the promo toggles between Ziva and Gibbs on the run and engaging in acts of derring-do — yes, we get a new Ziva kick! — and the collectively dropped jaws of those back at NCIS, from those who never met Ziva to those who worked alongside her for years.

“There’s so much value in not keeping her a secret, that we just couldn’t do that,” co-showrunner Steve Binder told TVLine of McGee, Jimmy et al learning their dead colleague is back on the grid. “She’ll have to have reunions of some kind.”

As reported earlier this week, NCIS vet de Pablo is back for the season premiere and then at least two additional episodes later on in the season.

