Democratic Debate No. 3 Limited to Just One Night, 3 Hours, 10 Candidates

ABC News on Thursday confirmed that just 10 democratic presidential hopefuls qualify for its upcoming debate, which will be held in Houston, Texas this September.

According to The New York Times, candidates had until Wednesday night at 11:59 pm to meet the Democratic National Committee’s qualification requirements. In order to make it to the main stage, a candidate had to amass 130,000 individual donors and receive two-percent support in at least four qualifying polls. The 10 candidates who met those requirements are:

* Joe Biden, former vice president

* Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

* Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

* Julian Castro, former HUD secretary

* Kamala Harris, California senator

* Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

* Beto O’Rourke, former Texas representative

* Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

* Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

* Andrew Yang, former tech exec

The following contenders from the second, CNN-hosted debates did not qualify: Michael Bennet (Colorado senator), Steve Bullock (Montana governor), Bill de Blasio (mayor of New York), John Delaney (former Maryland representative), Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii representative), Tim Ryan (Ohio representative) and Marianne Williamson (self-help author).

Kirsten Gillibrand (New York senator), John Hickenlooper (former Colorado governor) and Jay Inslee (governor of Washington), who also took part in Debate No. 2, have already exited the race.

Debate No. 3 will be moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis, and Univision’s Jorge Ramos. ABC and Univision will both provide live coverage on Thursday, Sept. 12, beginning at 8/7c. Will you be watching?