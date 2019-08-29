Charmed Welcomes Hamilton Alum as 'Mysterious' Series Regular in Season 2

RELATED STORIES The 100 Promotes Grown-Up Hope to Series Regular for Final Season

Did the Charmed Ones just get a sexy new sparring partner? Jordan Donica, best known for portraying Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in multiple productions of Hamilton, is joining the cast of Charmed as a series regular for its upcoming second season, TVLine has learned.

Donica’s character, also named Jordan, is described as a “mysterious law student/amateur boxer that the Vera-Vaughn sisters meet in the new world in which they now find themselves.”

In addition to his work on stage, Donica has also appeared on TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Blue Bloods.

Charmed wrapped its first season in May with an explosive finale that turned Macy against her new sisters. But with Mel and Maggie’s help, she was able to remove her demonic half and prevent it from consuming her ever again. (Yeah, good luck with that.) Additionally, the girls received a visit from several representatives of the magical community, at which point they were basically forced into new leadership positions. After all, with the Elders now out of the picture, somebody’s got to call the shots around here.

TVLine will have more scoop on Charmed‘s second season — premiering Friday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c — in the coming weeks. Until then, drop a comment with your thoughts on “Jordan” below.