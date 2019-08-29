TVLine Items: Castle Rock's Season 2 Date, Fire Man Gets Shorty and More

Pack your bags for a Misery-filled return trip to Castle Rock: Season 2 of the Hulu anthology drama will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 23, the streamer announced on Thursday.

In the Misery prequel-themed installment, “A feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Masters of Sex‘s Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock,” per the official synopsis.

The upcoming 10-episode season also stars Eighth Grade breakout Elsie Fisher (as Annie’s daughter Joy) and Oscar winner Tim Robbins. Recurring cast members include Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace), Alison Wright (The Americans) and Greg Grunberg (Heroes).

* Joe Minoso (Chicago Fire) will recur during Season 3 of Epix’s Get Shorty as a Capotillo gang leader who controls crime in Los Angeles, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Haunting of Hill House‘s Kate Siegel will return for Season 2 of Netflix’s horror anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan announced on Twitter.

* YouTube has made the first season of Cobra Kai available to stream for free for a limited time; the already released Season 2 is slated to land in front of the paywall on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with one episode dropping each week. Additionally, YouTube has announced that the drama Impulse will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, while the comedy Liza on Demand launches Season 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

* Netflix has ordered to series The Girls on the Bus, a drama from Julie Plec (Legacies) inspired by a chapter from Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling, per Deadline. The show — co-written by Plec and Chozick, and executive-produced by Greg Berlanti — will not be about Hillary Clinton and instead focuses on “four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way.”

* Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Disenchantment Part Two, launching Friday, Sept. 20:

