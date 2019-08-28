Younger Recap: 'Dear Josh...'

RELATED STORIES Younger Recap: Charles in Charge

One week after Kelsey’s career-ruining social media snafu, Wednesday’s Younger reminded us that classic pen-and-paper snail mail can be just as damaging. Take, for example, the goodbye letter Liza wrote to Josh this week.

In case you didn’t fully absorb it during the episode, let’s give it another read: “Dear Josh… I can’t begin to thank you for how you’ve changed my life, and picturing you not in it breaks my heart, but I need to let you go. From the first time we met, you saw me in a way no one had in a long time. Not even myself. Since then, we’ve made so many memories — some that still make laugh, some I’ll never forget, and some I wish I could. And now I’ve left my lie behind, and you’re a dad. Look at us, all grown up. The problem with memories is that they lock us in the past, and we both need to move forward. As much as I want you in my life, I can’t right now, and I hope you understand why.”

Younger‘s never been afraid to tug at the heart strings, but I can’t recall this show delivering a more emotional gut punch. (That face!) Unfortunately, Liza’s plan to straight-up ghost Josh hit a slight snag when Diana’s bachelorette party took a detour to Inkburg — and Josh wasn’t about to let Liza walk away without an explanation. In fact, let’s also relive that painful conversation, shall we?

Josh: You’re just going to write me a letter, then never talk to me again? That’s the plan here?

Liza: Yes, because I care about you. That’s the problem.

Josh: I’m calling bulls–t. You convinced me to sign this lease. You told me you’d always be here for me, that you were going to be Gemma’s Aunt Liza, right? Now, what, you’re just abandoning me?

Liza: I want to give things with Charles a shot. I can’t go around riding on motorcycles with you and having late-night calls. You know this is going to hurt me, too. It’s going to kill me not to see Gemma.

Josh: Then why are you doing it? Is Charles that much more important to you? Are your feelings for him stronger than your feelings for me? Look, I get it. I do. You’re scared of us. Scared of what we were, and what we still are. So now you’re making the safe choice.

Liza: You don’t know anything about Charles. And don’t tell me how I feel. I know that this is hard to accept, Josh, but we were a moment in time. It was amazing, and I will cherish it, but the time has passed.

Josh: So just say it. Just say it. Say you love him more than you love me.

Liza: Is that what you need to hear?

Josh: Yes.

Liza: Fine, then I love him more.

Josh: You forget, Liza. I know you. I know when you’re lying, especially to yourself. You wrote a letter to the wrong guy.

Then Younger gave us the ol’ bait-and-switch, tricking us into thinking that Liza was taking Josh’s advice and writing a letter to Charles… only it was Kelsey writing to Charles… to resign from her new (old) position at Millennial!

You know, I’m actually glad that Diana decided not to get a tattoo. This isn’t a night any of us will want to remember.

What are your thoughts on this week’s Younger? Do you agree that Liza wrote a letter to the wrong guy? And what are your hopes for next week’s (gulp) season finale? Drop ’em all in a comment below.